 Apple iPhone heist in US: Burglars bypass security checks & enter through a tunnel in bathroom to steal 436 phones worth over ₹ 4 cr
Amidst Apple stores being launched in India, a case of theft involving branded phones from a US store has come to light.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Apple iPhone heist in US | FPJ

Apple Store in Seattle, US was robbed by thieves who broke into the secured doors and stole away products worth more than four crore rupees. This case of an Apple iPhone heist comes amidst the new store launches in India.

Burglars bypassed security checks and figured out their route to enter the premises and loot it. They reportedly got in via a tunnel in the bathroom and escaped with about 436 phones worth $500,000 i.e around Rs 4.10 crore.

Seattle's local news channel, King 5 News stated that thieves broke into Seattle Coffee Gear (SCG) and cut a hole in the bathroom wall to gain access to the backroom of the Apple Store.

CEO of SCG, Mike Atkinson, brought the incident to the fore with a tweet. Taking to Twitter on April 4, he wrote, "Yesterday was a weird day... Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones." "Everything is expensive there. They stole... Iphone 14 valued at over $500,000 total. Crazy," he added.

article-image

