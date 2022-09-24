Anti-Pakistan protest held in front of UN headquarters in New York | PRINT-125

New York: A protest rally was held against Pakistan on Friday in front of the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York amid the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The protest saw participation from various groups including Jeay Sindh and the Indus Freedom Council. People from Bangla, Hindu and Afghan groups also participated in the protest.

"We are here today to protest against the Pakistani army and militant groups. They murdered three million Bangladeshi people and raped several hundred thousand girls and women. They also displaced millions of people," said one of the protestors.

"We want United Nations to sanction Pakistan. We want them to recognise this genocide. At the same time, they are doing the same genocide in Pakistan --- against the Baloch people, against the Sindhi people.

Today the Sindhi people are protesting against Pakistan. They want independence," a protestor added. Earlier on Thursday, the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held a large protest in front of the United Nations office in Geneva during the ongoing 51st session of the Human Rights Council.

The protest was joined by the exiled leaders of Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and human rights defenders from various countries of Europe. The speakers reiterated that Pakistan continues to commit heinous crimes against Sindhi, Baloch, and Pashtun people through enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, persecution of religious minorities and looting.

WSC representatives said Sindh is witnessing the worst devastation in its thousands of years' history, impacting more than 20 million people, which has turned more than 10 million people homeless.

Lakhu Luhana, Secretary General of World Sindhi Congress said, "The Pakistan government is saying it is a climate change. Yes, there is climate change but it's not scientifically established that it was climate change. We have got more than enough evidence that they did it deliberately to drown Sindh and the Sindhi people".

He added, "There are now millions impacted and millions who are homeless. Thousands of villagers have been displaced and it's an active act of genocide, therefore, it is the duty of the international community to investigate the genocide of Sindhi people".