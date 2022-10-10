Another gif for stargazers: NASA uncovers a blue cosmic bubble

Cosmic Bubble Nebula | NASA

NASA shared yet another enthralling image of the cosmic world, this time of a cosmic bubble known as Bubble Nebula, which was depicted by NASA's Hubble Telescope's Wide Field Camera-3.

This image captured a star 7,100 light years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia, as well as a seven-light-year-across nebula.

The gas inside the star gets hot, and then it escapes into space at a massive speed of four million miles per hour or 6.4 million kilometres per hour. That is when the hot stellar wind gets into the surrounding space, which gets folded and forms an outer edge.

In the image, we can see the hydrogen gas and space dust at the left of the image and in the centre. The colours visible are vibrant and show hydrogen in green, oxygen in blue, and nitrogen in red.

The stars are predicted to be four million years old and will become a supernova in 10–20 million years.