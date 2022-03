Bijieng: China on Monday reported as many as 500 new coronavirus cases for the first time since early 2020.

China has been cracking down on major cities across the country to counter the spead of COVID-19 virus.

This is a breaking story

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:58 AM IST