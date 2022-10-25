Anand Mahindra recalls a quote by Winston Churchill after Rishi Sunak becomes UK's PM

Representative image of Anand Mahindra, Rishi Sunak and Winston Churchill | Twitter, Wikipedia and Needpix

On Diwali eve, a Conservative MP from Richmond, Yorks, Rishi Sunak, became the first non-white Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The announcement attracted a lot of attention in India for him becoming the first prime minister of Indian origin in the United Kingdom.

Many people have shared their feelings on Twitter, and one of them was by Anand Mahindra, who shared a quote by Winston Churchill (Viceroy of colonial India), who believed that Indians would remain of low calibre and men of straw, and now how the tables have turned as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day and an Indian-origin MP has become the UK's new Prime Minister. At last he said, "How life is beautiful."

A significant figure in British politics, Winston Churchill held the position of prime minister twice. His visionary leadership helped Britain win the Second World War.

During the Bengal famine of 1943, Churchill prioritised food storage for Britain over feeding the Indian people.

India After learning that Indian separatists were refusing to oppose the Japanese and support the war effort, Secretary Amery noted in his journal that Churchill expressed his irritation by calling the Indians "horrible people with a terrible religion" in a private chat.