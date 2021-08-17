'America's strength and role is destruction, not construction': China accuses US of 'leaving an awful mess of unrest' in Afghanistan

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, China on Tuesday accused the United States of "leaving an awful mess of unrest, division and broken families" in Afghanistan. "America's strength and role is destruction, not construction," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing.

This comes after China, which shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47-mile) border with Afghanistan, on Monday expressed hope that the Taliban will stand by its commitment of establishing an "open and inclusive" Islamic government in the war-torn country.

"The situation in Afghanistan has experienced major changes. We respect Afghanistan's people's will and choice," Hua said.

"We noticed the statement from Afghan Taliban (Sunday) saying that the war is over and they will start consultation on establishment of an open and inclusive Islamic government and take the responsibility of safety of Afghan citizens and foreign diplomatic corps," the spokesperson added.

"We hope this will be implemented to ensure a peaceful transition, stop violence and terrorism, and make sure people are free from war and build their new home," Hua further added.

Replying to a question on when will China recognise the Taliban government and whether any condition is attached to it, Hua said on the basis of fully respecting Afghanistan's national sovereignty and the will of all parties, Beijing has been maintaining contact and communication with Afghan Taliban and playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday during which the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the sudden takeover by the Taliban.

During the phone talk, Blinken expressed appreciation for China's participation in the Doha meeting on the Afghan issue, noting that the current situation in Afghanistan is entering into a crucial stage, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban should announce a clean break with extremism, opt for an orderly transfer of power and establish an inclusive government, the top US diplomat said, expressing hope that China will also play an important role to this end, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Wang spoke about removing the obstacles to China-US cooperation on Afghanistan and the international counter-terrorism issues.

Sharply criticising the hasty withdrawal of the US troops, Wang said Washington should play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan maintain stability, forestall turbulence and realise peace and reconstruction.

(With AFP and PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:06 PM IST