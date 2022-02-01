Amazon to shut down publishing house Westland Books

The Indian arm of global retail firm Amazon is shutting down publishing company Westland Books, which it has owned since the year 2017, several people involved with the two organizations confirmed the development, according to a report in Mint Lounge.

“After a thorough review, we have made the difficult decision to no longer operate Westland. We are working closely with the employees, authors, agents, and distribution partners on this transition and we remain committed to innovating for customers in India,” an Amazon spokesperson confirmed over email to Mint Lounge.

Bestselling writer Amish Tripathi, one of India's top selling author and the creator of several super-hit mythological fiction series like The Shiva Trilogy and The Ramchandra Series confirmed that Amazon had informed him about the decision to shut down the publishing house, but said he was yet to work out the details of how this would affect the publication of his previous and forthcoming works.

Established in 1962 and bought by Amazon in 2017, previously East West Books, Westland is one of the biggest English-language trade publishers in India. Its bestselling authors include eminent writers like Chetan Bhagat, Amish Tripathi, Ashwin Sanghi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Anita and Harsha Bhogle and Preeti Shenoy. A fully-owned subsidiary of Amazon Eurasia Holdings SARL, Westland is one of India’s prominent publishers of fiction and non-fiction books, launching its own imprint 'Context'​ in 2018, which publishes literary fiction.

The editors of Westland were informed about the impending closure only earlier today, a member of the staff at the publishing house told Mint Lounge, requesting anonymity. While the company has not reached out to all its authors informing them about the development, some authors have been told and confirmed the news to Mint Lounge. “If it’s true, it’s very sad. They have been putting out really good books,” said Aakar Patel, whose book Price Of The Modi Years was published by Westland recently.

ALSO READ Thane: Jewellery shop owners booked for cheating goldsmith of Rs 35 lakh

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:23 PM IST