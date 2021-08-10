All you need to know about catching a flight from India to UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, stranded Dubai residents now have greater opportunities to return home from India. According to reports, UAE residents holding valid Dubai-issued visas can now fly back from nine Indian cities via budget carrier flydubai.

According to a Gulf News report, UAE residents can now travel back from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvanthapuram. Travel from other Indian airports continues to remain suspended.

Earlier this month, the UAE had announced that it would allow resident visa holders stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda to enter their country. However with a few exemptions, this is applicable only for residency-visa holders who got vaccinated in the UAE and have vaccination certificates issued by the UAE authorities.

Fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter after a minimum of 14 days have passed after their final dose. They must also have a negative COVID-19 test result and hold a vaccination card that has been issued by a medical institution in the UAE. Four hours before boarding their flight, they must undergo a fresh COVID-19 test (rapid PCR, RT PCR, ID NOW or molecular) and a second PCR test upon arrival in Dubai. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccination and testing rules.