All You Need To Know About Bangladesh Protests Against Sheikh Hasina Govt That Claimed 93 Lives

Dhaka: Fierce clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday left 93 people dead, including 14 policemen, and hundreds injured when the police cracked down on anti-government protestors who are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The police fired tear gas and lobbed stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters, leading to the imposition of an indefinite curfew from Sunday evening. According to media sources, Hasina’s government is teetering and there is a buzz in Dhaka of a transitional military government taking over. The Assistant High Commission of India in Sylhet city has advised Indian nationals to remain alert.

BREAKING: Bangladesh police are FIRING SHOTS at protesters.



After Sunday's protests left over 40 people dead, a CURFEW and INTERNET BLACKOUT have been imposed.



AUTHORITARIAN PM HASINA BETTER START LOOKING FOR THE EXIT DOOR.pic.twitter.com/AP0EKq4BB4 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 4, 2024

🇧🇩⚡️ Protests are continuing in Bangladesh demanding the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina. In today's protest, the death toll has reached around 15 so far. pic.twitter.com/way6cxcsjF — War Watch (@WarWatchs) August 4, 2024

Statement Of Bangladesh Army

Bangladesh Army, in a statement that did not explicitly say whether they supported the protesters, stated that they stand by the people. Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman told officers that "the Bangladesh Army is a symbol of the people's trust" and "it has always stood by the people and will continue to do so for the sake of the people and the state".

At the same time, some former military officers have joined the student movement, and ex-Army Chief General Ikbal Karim Bhuiyan turned his Facebook profile picture red in a show of support.

Watch as Police fires openly in Faridpur shown in the first clip and in the second clip,student League attacks students in Comilla

Protest breaks out in Bangladesh on 3rd August, Saturday and people now have one demand,to bring down fascist Hasina#StepDownHasina pic.twitter.com/BbLqWEgYb4 — Eyad Rahman (@EyadRahman) August 3, 2024

About The Protest Against Quotas In Govt Jobs

Last month, at least 150 people were killed in violence triggered by demonstrations by student groups protesting against quotas in government jobs. According to observers, these protests have now turned into a wider anti-government movement, even though the Supreme Court has scrapped most quotas.

Bangladesh has imposed a strict curfew with a 'shoot-on-sight' order amid deadly protests over job quotas. Reports of violence, including attacks on women, are emerging.#BangladeshViolence #AlleyesonBangladesh #AllEyesOnDhakaUniversity #BangladeshiStudentsareinDanger pic.twitter.com/HGuS9Z8zzo — Krishan (@Krish_Bainada) July 29, 2024

The protests pose a momentous challenge to the ruling Awami League and Prime Minister Hasina, who was elected for a fourth consecutive term in January elections, which were boycotted by the main opposition. The Home Ministry has also ordered a shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. The mobile operators were asked to shut down 4G mobile internet.

The agitation is spearheaded by ‘Students against Discrimination’, which has announced a nationwide disobedience movement starting from Sunday, urging citizens not to pay taxes or any utility bills. The students have also called for a shutdown of all factories and public transport.

PM Sheikh Hasina On The Protests

Prime Minister Hasina said that those engaging in sabotage across Bangladesh in the name of protest are not students but terrorists and asked people to suppress them with a firm hand. Most of the shops and malls in Dhaka were closed. Hundreds of students and professionals had gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh, blocking traffic on all sides. The violence has also spread across many other cities. Protesters blocked major highways, clashed with police, and confronted groups supporting the ruling Awami League.

Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the anti-government protests, announced said they will stage a demonstration and mass sit-in on Monday to press home their one-point demand. On Monday, they will unveil Martyrs' Memorial plaques across the country in memory of people killed recently centering the quota reform movement, he said in a statement.