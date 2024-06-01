All Eyes On Congo: All You Need To Know About What Is Happening In Democratic Republic Of Congo

All Eyes On Congo |

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is beset by a persistent cycle of humanitarian crises and violence for a decade. The hashtag #AllEyesOnCongo is drawing renewed global attention to the plight of the nation. This mirrors past efforts to focus on other conflicts, like the situation in Rafah, Gaza.

Social media users are using the hashtag #AllEyesOnCongo to share unsettling photos and videos that highlight the ongoing violence in the country. The hashtag has been used on occasion in the past, but its current popularity is meant to draw attention to the terrible and protracted conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Millions of people have died and countless more have been displaced by this conflict.

All eyes on Congo 🇨🇩, millions of people have been killed, displaced and properties destroyed already. But the world seems to be blind. pic.twitter.com/eeFWSyEET0 — Typical African (@Joe__Bassey) May 29, 2024

An unsettling image of kids in the Congo that was shared more than 8 million times on Instagram shocked social media. The protracted conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is publicized by Friends of the Congo and other advocacy groups.

A Humanitarian Disaster

Millions have been killed and displaced in a nation surprisingly rich in minerals like coltan, which is needed for electronics. More than 100 rebel groups are fighting for control, including the M23, which is making a reappearance. This is causing chaos.

The ethnic Tutsi group M23, which escaped the Congolese army in 2012, is now resuming its offensive. The attacks on vital sites like Rubaya have intensified tensions. Rwanda refutes UN and DRC accusations that it is in favor of the M23.

Violence Provoked Outrage

In February, protesters clashed with police and set flags on fire to express their anger over what they perceived to be foreign passivity and potential assistance for Rwanda.

Longstanding Roots Of The Conflict

Two wars were sparked by the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which increased tensions and brought a wave of Hutu refugees into the Congo. Of these, millions of Congolese lost their lives. The latter started in 1998. Following his election to a second term, President Tshisekedi is faced with an unpredictable political climate due to recent coup attempts and arrests, some of which involve Americans.

Human rights groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International accuse M23 of committing horrible crimes like mass murder and sexual assault.

All eyes on Congo 🇨🇩, Palestine 🇵🇸, Sudan 🇸🇩



Your comments on this ... pic.twitter.com/PvWz9Vm49W — African Hub (@AfricanHub_) May 24, 2024

An increasing movement on social media to bring attention to local conflicts—like the ones in Sudan and Rafah—is the "#AllEyesOnCongo" campaign. Sudan has seen decades of unrest, from the current civil war to the Darfur Conflict. Online campaigns supporting the two countries quickly surfaced.

These viral campaigns, which have received millions of views and shares, aim to inspire empathy and spur global action.