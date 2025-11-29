 Albanese Marries Jodie Haydon In Private Ceremony At The Lodge In Canberra
"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement. Albanese posted a brief video of the celebration on X with a one-word caption, "Married."

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at The Lodge in Canberra on Saturday, making him the first Australian leader to wed while in office.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement. Albanese posted a brief video of the celebration on X with a one-word caption, "Married."

Senior Leaders, Friends Attend the Wedding

Several leaders, including senior ministers Penny Wong, Mark Butler, Katy Gallagher, Don Farrell, Tony Burke, Richard Marles, Jim Chalmers, Tim Ayres and Jenny McAllister, as well as New South Wales MPs John Graham and Jo Haylen, attended the wedding.

Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley also conveyed her best wishes for the wedding. "Congratulations to Anthony and Jodie! I wish them every happiness as they continue building their lives together," Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Ley as saying shortly after the news broke.

A Milestone in a Landmark Political Year

The wedding capped a historic year for Albanese, coming just months after he led the Labour Party to a landslide election victory, securing a record 94 seats in the lower house. Haydon has accompanied Albanese at numerous events over the years, including during his 2022 election campaign and again in May this year when his Labour Party secured a strong majority.

Albanese’s Heartfelt Tribute to Haydon

Albanese also thanked Haydon on election night, noting that she "probably wasn't expecting this to be in your life half a dozen years ago". "I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love. You make me so happy, which matters, you have my heart, I love you, and I look forward to living our lives together," he said.

The wedding is PM Albanese's second; his previous 19-year marriage to former NSW politician Carmel Tebbutt ended in 2019.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

