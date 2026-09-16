 Airspace Row: Pakistan Extends Restrictions On Indian Aircraft Till October 24
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAirspace Row: Pakistan Extends Restrictions On Indian Aircraft Till October 24

Airspace Row: Pakistan Extends Restrictions On Indian Aircraft Till October 24

Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions on Indian registered aircraft and flights operated, owned or leased by Indian airlines for another month. The ban, issued through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the Pakistan Airports Authority, will remain in effect till October 24, 2026, covering both Karachi and Lahore flight information regions.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Airspace Row: Pakistan Extends Restrictions On Indian Aircraft Till October 24
Airspace Row: Pakistan Extends Restrictions On Indian Aircraft Till October 24 | AI Representational Image

Islamabad, Sep 16: Pakistan on Wednesday extended the airspace ban for Indian aircraft for another month, according to the country's airports authority.

Airspace restrictions extended

Pakistan and India imposed matching airspace restrictions on each other's airlines after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.

Read Also
India-Pakistan Naval Face-Off: Why 2026 Incident Reminds Of 2011 Standoff
India-Pakistan Naval Face-Off: Why 2026 Incident Reminds Of 2011 Standoff

“Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights,” a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

The extension came into effect at 10:45 am on Wednesday and will remain until 04:59 am on Oct 24, 2026, it stated.

Also Watch:

Details of the airspace ban

The measure came as the previous extension of the ban was set to expire on September 24.

Pakistan’s airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) — Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022. The latest NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source