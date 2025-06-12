Ahmedabad Plane Crash: UK PM Keir Starmer Expresses Grief, Calls Incident 'Devastating'

Left: UK PM Keir Starmer Right: Air India plane crash | X

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Air India flight bound for Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad.

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” Starmer said on X.

Reportedly, there were 169 Indian nationals on board, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian on board. Over 100 people have been killed in the crash.

Britain's High Commission in New Delhi reacting to the mishap said, "We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy also paid condolences to the families of the deceased. "Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the entire people of India on this tragic day."

He further said, "Our thoughts are with all victims’ relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

Canada's High Commison took to X and said, "The High Commission of Canada expresses our deepest condolences following the tragic plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims."