After Bilateral Talks, Trump Again Shares ‘Newsmakers Of The Year’ Cover With Modi

A day after US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Wednesday, he once again on Friday shared a cover image of India Today magazine featuring PM Modi and himself, titled Newsmakers of the Year 2025. The caption on the cover read, “The mover & the shaker.”

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He had shared the same image in February last year.

Trump praises Modi after talks

The post from Trump follows heaps of praise showered on PM Modi by him during Thursday's media briefing after the bilateral talks.

The US President said that New Delhi and Washington are "very close" to a trade deal. "He's a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually. So you look at this man, I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, he's like an angel. But actually, he's tough," Trump said.

"People say he is such a nice man. I said he's very, very tough. He's a tough negotiator and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the US," he added.

Remarks on defence ties

Responding to a question on India-US defence ties, Trump said the US will defend India if it faces any security challenges or comes under attack.

"I think it's a great relationship. I can tell you this – without having a contract, we don't have a contract – but if they were attacked, we would be there to help them," he said.

Efforts to repair relations

The Modi-Trump meeting came at a time when New Delhi and Washington are striving to repair ties.