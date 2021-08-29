Afghanistan: Taliban ban music, women on TV, radio channels in Kandahar

The Taliban have banned music and female voices on television and radio channels in Afghanistan's Kandahar, a report by India Today said.

The report said that certain media organisations had removed their female anchors after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. Local media in Kabul also reported that several women staff members were asked to return from their workplaces since the takeover.



Earlier, the Taliban on August 17 declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed, a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule.

Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s.



Many women have expressed dread that the two-decade Western experiment to expand their rights and remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgent Taliban.

Contrary to the promises made by the Taliban, reports from local media show that women have started facing problems in their daily life.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:02 PM IST