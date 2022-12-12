Afghanistan: Hotel housing Chinese nationals attacked in Kabul, footage shows flames and smoke billowing from building

Afghanistan: Hotel housing Chinese nationals attacked in Kabul |

Kabul: A loud blast and gunfire shots were heard near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors here on Monday afternoon.

As per local TOLO news, the residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire.

However, the security officials are yet to comment.

Visuals showed the blaze in some of the floors of the attacked building and smoke billowing out from there.

A Taliban source based in neighbouring Pakistan told news agency AFP that an unknown number of attackers had entered the hotel. “An operation has been launched against the attackers. Firing continues,” he said.

Video of Active Shooting in #kabul Afghanistan, remember the hotel full of foreigners is under heavily attack, reports that many attackers got entered into the hotel, the sounds of explosions & heavy firings are coming out from the hotel. pic.twitter.com/ICD7oGLCbg — Khaperai 💎 (@AqsaKhaperai) December 12, 2022