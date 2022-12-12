e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfghanistan: Hotel housing Chinese nationals attacked in Kabul, footage shows flames and smoke billowing from building

Afghanistan: Hotel housing Chinese nationals attacked in Kabul, footage shows flames and smoke billowing from building

A Taliban source based in neighbouring Pakistan told news agency AFP that an unknown number of attackers had entered the hotel. “An operation has been launched against the attackers. Firing continues,” he said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Afghanistan: Hotel housing Chinese nationals attacked in Kabul |
Follow us on

Kabul: A loud blast and gunfire shots were heard near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors here on Monday afternoon.

As per local TOLO news, the residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire.

However, the security officials are yet to comment.

Visuals showed the blaze in some of the floors of the attacked building and smoke billowing out from there.

A Taliban source based in neighbouring Pakistan told news agency AFP that an unknown number of attackers had entered the hotel. “An operation has been launched against the attackers. Firing continues,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Iran's second public execution: Man hung from crane amid protests

Iran's second public execution: Man hung from crane amid protests

Afghanistan: Hotel housing Chinese nationals attacked in Kabul, footage shows flames and smoke...

Afghanistan: Hotel housing Chinese nationals attacked in Kabul, footage shows flames and smoke...

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar...

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar...

6 killed, 17 injured after Afghan forces open fire in Pakistan's Balochistan

6 killed, 17 injured after Afghan forces open fire in Pakistan's Balochistan

Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation; visuals surface

Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation; visuals surface