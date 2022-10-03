Afghanistan: Another explosion occurs in Kabul days after suicide bombing in education center

Afghanistan: Explosion occurs in Kabul days after suicide bombing | Representative

An explosion occurred on Monday near the Pul-e-Sukhta area on Shahid Mazari Road in the west of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

Further details awaited.

An explosion occurred near the Pul-e-Sukhta area on Shahid Mazari Road in the west of Kabul, the Afghan capital. Further details awaited: Afghanistan's Khaama Press — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the explosion comes just a few days after a suicide bombing took place at Afghanistan's Kaaj Educational Center, killing 43 people and leaving 83 injured, with girls and young women being the most vulnerable demographic.

Before that a blast near Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood sparked a global outcry. The recent explosion outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also strongly condemned.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.