Afghanistan: Death toll from Kabul explosions exceeds 20; see pics

The death toll from explosions in western Kabul has exceeded 20, the 1 TV News broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that an explosion occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district, with six people killed and dozens injured. The city's security department said later that three explosions occurred on school grounds.

Before that, another explosion occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school, also in the western part of Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Multiple blasts hit Kabul high school killing at least 6; more casualties feared

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:29 PM IST