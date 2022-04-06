Afghanistan: Blast reported at a mosque in Kabul, at least 6 injured

A blast took place at the Pul-e-Khishti Mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul this afternoon, the Kabul security department said, reported Afghanistan's TOLOnews.

At least six have been injured inside the mosque, while so far there have been no reports of casualties.

According to a statement issued by the Kabul security department, the blast took place after a hand grenade was thrown at worshippers at the mosque.

"A man hurled a hand grenade inside Pul-e Khishti Mosque at midday. As a result, six people were wounded," Xinhua news agency reported citing the Afghan Interior Ministry's tweet.

"The blast occurred shortly after the people offered prayers at midday. The Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures," eyewitness Najib Ullah told Xinhua, AP reported.

The wounded were shifted to hospitals and a suspected man has been arrested, according to the ministry.

So far none has claimed any responsibility to the attack.

Similarly, an explosion in the center of the Afghan capital on Sunday (April 3) killed one person and wounded at least 59 others. The cause of the blast in this case too was hand grenade being thrown at the people, AP had reported.

(with agency inputs)

