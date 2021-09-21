Afghan schools for boys reopen

Kabul: Secondary and high schools, as well as madrasas, for boys across Afghanistan have reopened after more than a month of the country's takeover by the Taliban, the Ministry of Education said. In its announcement on Sunday, the Ministry, however, did not say when the schools for girls would reopen.

“Boy students and male teachers of all private and government-run secondary, high schools, and madrasas or religious schools have been asked to return to schools in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Primary schools for boys and girls have already reopened and the government-run universities have remained closed.

The Ministry said that all the male personnel should resume their duties from Monday.

Pak must recognise Taliban govt

Pakistan should recognise the Taliban government to help ensure a stable country in the neighbourhood, said country's opposition leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Taliban removes Uzbek from official language status

Contrary to their pledges of forming an inclusive government and respecting all the ethnicities in its Islamic Emirate, the Taliban removed Uzbek from official language status.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:58 AM IST