Adolf Hitler Death Anniversary: How did the German dictator die?

Adolf Hitler was an Austrian-born German politician who was the dictator of Germany from 1933 to 1945. He rose to power as the leader of the Nazi Party, and became Chancellor in 1933 and then assumed the title of Führer und Reichskanzler, which means leader or guide in Germany in 1934.

During his dictatorship from 1933 to 1945, he initiated World War II in Europe by invading Poland on 1 September 1939. He was closely involved in military operations throughout the war and was central to the perpetration of the Holocaust, the genocide of about 6 million Jews and millions of other victims.

How did Hitler die?

Hitler married his lover 'Eva Braun' in 1929 and married her on 29 April 1945, a day before they committed suicide. He committed suicide by gunshot on 30 April 1945 in Berlin. Eva committed suicide along with him by taking cyanide.

In accordance with his prior written and verbal instructions, that afternoon their remains were carried up the stairs through the bunker's emergency exit, doused in petrol and set alight in the Reich Chancellery garden outside the bunker.

Otto Günsche who was Hitler's personal adjutant handled both bodies and testified that Braun's body smelled strongly of burnt almonds which is an indication of cyanide poisoning.