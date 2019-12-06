ADB approves USD 1billion emergency loan for Pakistan

The loan was approved after the Pakistan government implemented a series of reforms and actions, supported by IMF, to improve the country's "current account deficit, strengthen its revenue base, and protect the poor against the social impact of the economic crisis".

Commenting on the loan, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach maintained that the bank was committed to providing Pakistan support so that it may strengthen its economy.

The development comes after the ADB in September reaffirmed that the country's economy is expected to grow slower than last year, with GDP growth projected at 2.8 per cent in the fiscal year 2020.

It highlighted that rising inflation was "mainly reflecting currency depreciation and a considerable increase in domestic fuel prices".