Boston: Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in jail paying bribes to get her daughter admitted to a top university.

Huffman, 56, also also fined of $30,000, 250 hours of community service and one year supervised release, federal judge Indira Talwani said in a court in Boston on Friday.

“I think you take your sentence and you move forward,” Talwani told Huffman. “You can rebuild your life after this. You’ve paid your dues.”