Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Abraham Lincoln's birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the 16th US president

FPJ Web Desk
Abraham Lincoln | Pexels

Born on February 12, 1809, near Hodgenville in Kentucky in the United States, Abraham Lincoln remains one of the most influential Presidents, in the United States.

Lincoln played a major role in preserving the Union during the American Civil War and was monumental in abolishing slavery in the US.

Here are 10 inspirational quotes by the 16th US President

  • Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?

  • You must remember that some things legally right are not morally right

  • We seek not to overthrow the constitution, but to overthrow those who would pervert.

  • Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be

  • Whatever you are, be a good one.

  • When I do good, I feel good. When I do bad, I feel bad. That's my religion.

  • Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves

  • My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side, for God is always right

  • Books serve to show a man that those original thoughts of his aren't very new after all.

  • Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
