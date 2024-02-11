Abraham Lincoln Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes By The 14th US President

File

Abraham Lincoln, considered as one of the finest American presidents, was born on February 12, 1809, in Larue County, Kentucky, United States. His birthday stands as a poignant reminder of the enduring wisdom and leadership embodied by the 16th president of the United States. Despite his presidency lasting only four years, from 1861 until his tragic assassination in 1865, Lincoln's impact on the nation and the world reverberates to this day.

His words have become ceaseless in history , resonating with successive generations and serving as guiding principles in both turmoil and triumph.

Here are 10 Inspiring quotes By 'The Ancient One'

1. Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.

2. Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.

3. No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.

4. If you would win a man to your cause, first convince him that you are his sincere friend.

5. Perhaps a man’s character is like a tree, and his reputation like its shadow; the shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing.

6. I am not concerned that you have fallen; I am concerned that you arise.

7. Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.

8. Whatever woman may cast her lot with mine, should any ever do so, it is my intention to do all in my power to make her happy and content; and there is nothing I can imagine that would make me more unhappy than to fail in the effort.

9. Nothing would make me more miserable than to believe you miserable – nothing more happy than to know you were so.

10. In one faculty, at least, there can be no dispute of the gentleman's superiority over me, and most other men; and that is, the faculty of entangling a subject, so that neither himself nor any other man, can find head or tail to it.