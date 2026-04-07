‘A Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight’: Trump Stark Warning Ahead Of Hormuz Deadline

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted a cryptic message warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” as a key deadline in ongoing tensions with Iran approached.

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In a message shared online, Trump said the possible outcome was not something he desired but suggested it could occur amid escalating military pressure. He added that with what he described as a “complete and total regime change,” new leadership in Iran could bring a transformative outcome. Calling it one of the most significant moments in world history, Trump also claimed that decades of “extortion, corruption, and death” could soon end.

Meanwhile, JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, said the war in West Asia was likely to conclude soon, adding that Washington had largely achieved its military objectives in Iran. Speaking during a visit to Hungary in support of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Vance stated that the final outcome now depended on Iran’s response.

The developments come amid reports of fresh strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including railway facilities in Kashan, bridges in Qom, and strategic facilities on Kharg Island. Trump had earlier warned of the “complete demolition” of Iran’s bridges and power plants if no agreement was reached by the specified deadline.