'A Revenge Is Coming Soon…': Press TV Tehran Anchor Breaks Down Announcing Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader | VIDEO

Anchor Maryam Azarchehr became emotional while announcing the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Press TV. | X

An anchor at Iran’s state-run broadcaster Press TV Tehran broke down on live television while announcing the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

Anchor Breaks Down On Live Television

Maryam Azarchehr, sounded very emotional during the broadcast, struggled to hold back tears as she delivered the news. “A revenge is coming. A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done,” she said, her voice shaking on air.

The moment quickly went viral, with viewers witnessing the rare sight of a state television anchor overcome with grief while announcing the country’s most significant political development in decades.

Emotional Tribute To Khamenei

As she continued, Azarchehr paid an emotional tribute to Khamenei, praising his leadership and ideological stance.

“He stood for the children in Palestine. He stood for the children in Lebanon. Today, those mourning him will be the orphans across the world,” she said.

She concluded with a reverent historical comparison “Imam Khamenei will go down in history as did Imam Ali.”

Iranian State Media Confirms Death

Iranian state media confirmed that Khamenei was killed in the strikes. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, four of his relatives including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law were also killed in the attack.

Trump Announces Strike, Issues Warning

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the development on Truth Social, calling it the “single greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.”

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,” Trump said, describing the operation as “Justice for the people of Iran.”

He further claimed that members of Iran’s military and security forces were seeking immunity, adding: “Now they can have immunity, later they only get death!”