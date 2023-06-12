 A First In 755 Years: UK Set To Get Female Lord Chief Justice
HomeWorldA First In 755 Years: UK Set To Get Female Lord Chief Justice

The lord chief justice heads the judiciary in England and Wales. The announcement, in all likelihood, will happen within a fortnight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Dame Victoria Sharp and Dame Sue Carr. | Twitter

In what will be a first in UK in 755 years, the United Kingdom is all set to get a lady lord chief justice. The 67-year-old Dame Victoria Sharp and 58-year-old Dame Sue Carr are in the race to become the top judge in England and Wales.

article-image

The British constitutional law may have to undergo amendments as there is no term as the 'Lady Chief Justice' in the British constitutional law, reported The Daily Mail. The position was founded in 1268, and it has been an "all-mail" position so far, with over 100 male but no female ever occupying the post. That is set to change now.

Announcement expected in two-weeks

The announcement is expected to be made by Alex Chalk, who is the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, in a fortnight from now.

The King's word will be the final

A panel shortlisted candidates, following which the names will be recommended by the British Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to the King for final approval.

Favourite and the dark-horse

Either of the candidates will succeed Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett. British local press reports that though Dame Victoria Sharp is the favourite to get the coveted post, observers say anything is possible.

Challenges galore

Reports said that the next head of the judiciary will have plenty on her plate as the number of backlogs provide a sheer challenge in itself.

article-image

