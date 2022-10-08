A drone footage caught orcas' strange behaviour

Representative image | Sea Search Research and Conservation

Recent findings published by Scientis confirm the existence of killer whales also called orcas, who were seen hunting white sharks.

Earlier this week, the research findings were published in the journal Ecology. This kind of behaviour has never been seen before and could have broader implications.

The footage was from South Africa's Western Cape Province. We can see in the video how a killer whale was chasing a white shark. The pursuit lasted for one hour before the shark was eaten alive. Scientists believed that four great white sharks were killed.

According to a media outlet, a marine mammal specialist said, "Killer whales are highly intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators. "

It has been observed that the decline in the population of white sharks in the area is due to predation. This behaviour is called the "flight response." The investigation found that over the next 45 days, only one great white shark was seen in the region.