A Diplomatic Visit With A Coffee Twist: External Affair Minister S Jaishankar Explores Ethiopia’s Iconic Coffee Culture; Here’s What Makes It Unique

A Diplomatic Visit With A Coffee Twist: External Affair Minister S Jaishankar Explores Ethiopia’s Iconic Coffee Culture | Instagram

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Addis Ababa on October 9, 2026, as part of the final leg of a five-day three-nation tour of Africa that also included Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. In Addis Ababa S. Jaishankar experienced one of the country's most local traditions.

The warm welcome during his visit to Ethiopia brought a cultural highlight to the diplomatic agenda, with the minister exploring the country's iconic coffee culture, called Buna Tetu. He was seen enjoying the local coffee along with other members of his team. Ethiopia is widely regarded as the birthplace of coffee, and the beverage remains deeply connected to its traditions, hospitality and everyday social life.

External Affairs Minister enjoys Ethiopian coffee

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on his five-day visit to Ethiopia. He arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between African countries and India.

One of the special moments from the visit was the minister's participation in the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, known as Buna Tetu. Jaishankar was seen enjoying the local coffee along with other members of his team. Sharing the special moment on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Started my day in Addis Ababa with some Ethiopian Coffee."

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Coffee as a symbol of hospitality

In Ethiopia, serving coffee is an expression of respect and welcome. The ceremony encourages conversation and brings people together, making it an important part of social gatherings and family occasions.

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The birthplace of coffee

Ethiopia has a long-standing association with coffee, with the southwestern region of Kaffa often linked to the beverage's origins. The country is also known for its diverse coffee-growing regions, which produce beans with distinctive flavour profiles, including floral, fruity and citrus notes. Traditionally, coffee may be served in three rounds, commonly known as Abol, Tona and Bereka. Each round has cultural significance, with the final serving often associated with blessings. The strength and flavour may vary as the brewing process continues.