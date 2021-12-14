7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia; tsunami warning issued

A magnitude 7.6 undersea earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Flores Island, and the country's meteorological agency is warning that tsunami waves are possible.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 on the Richter scale struck 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia today, said the US Geological Survey.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake on Tuesday hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 km (600 miles) of the quake epicentre".

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:51 AM IST