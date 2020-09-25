75th UNGA: Uzbekistan Prez proposes various important initiatives

On September 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly and put forward a number of important initiatives, including establishment of a Regional Centre for the Development of Transport and Communications under the auspices of the UN.

It is well known that connectivity is the key factor in the development of trade and economic relations of India with the countries of Central Asia. India has invested in Chabahar Port in Iran, which will serve as a gateway to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Eurasia. Like Uzbekistan, India is also a significant stakeholder in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. Uzbekistan is also a stakeholder in improving connectivity with Iran. In this area, Uzbekistan and India are playing corresponding roles. Uzbekistan played an active role in making India a part of the Ashgabat Agreement, establishing an international transport and transit corridor to which India was admitted in 2018. The corridor is expected to smooth the transportation of goods between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf. India expects it to function as a gateway to Central Asia in addition to Chabahar Port.

Thus, establishment of a Regional Centre for the Development of Transport and Communications under the auspices of the UN will not only promote regional cooperation, but also foster international cooperation with the UN's participation, its specialized agencies and foreign countries.