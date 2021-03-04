7.3 Magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand, tsunami warning issued

7.3 magnitute earthquake jolted New Zealand on Thursday and a tsunami warning has been issued, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

National Emergency Management Agency, New Zealand said, "We are assessing whether the M7.3 EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed."

It added, "Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can #EQNZ"