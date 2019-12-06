56 polar bears descend on Russian village

MOSCOW: More than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russia's far north, environmentalists and residents said, as weak Arctic ice leaves them unable to roam. The Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund said climate change was to blame, as unusually warm temperatures prevented coastal ice from forming. The WWF said 56 polar bears had gathered in a one-square-kilometre area near the village of Ryrkaipy in Chukotka on the northeastern tip of Russia. There were concerns they could enter the village, home to fewer than 1,000 people, and patrols had been set up to monitor their movements. Residents had gathered walrus carcasses in the area to try to keep the bears from wandering into the village.