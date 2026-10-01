 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan Near Kabul, Tremor Recorded Deep Underground
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5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan Near Kabul, Tremor Recorded Deep Underground

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday morning at 6:59 am IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 126 km, with its epicentre located around 165 km NNW of Kabul. Further details are awaited.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 01, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan Near Kabul, Tremor Recorded Deep Underground
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan Near Kabul, Tremor Recorded Deep Underground | Pixabay

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Afghanistan on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:59:20 am IST at a depth of 126 km.

In a post shared on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 01/10/2026 06:59:20 IST, Lat: 35.981 N, Long: 68.700 E, Depth: 126 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

The NCS located the earthquake at latitude 35.981 North and longitude 68.700 East, around 165 km NNW of Kabul.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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