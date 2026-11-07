5 Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Poland's Krakow | Video | X @clashreport

Krakow (Poland): Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

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The gunman aimed at random people as he drove into Main Square, a major tourist destination in the centre of the city, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police. Images from the scene showed police officers and ambulances covering the area, which is in the centre of Krakow.

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack. And Polish President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, the wounded and their families.

Other details were not immediately available.

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“We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Krakow, a savage and murderous attack that's shattered the peace of Poland,” Tom Rose, the US ambassador to Poland, wrote on X. “America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow.”

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometres from the capital, Warsaw.