43 Arrested As Singapore-Malaysia Joint Police Ops Bust Illegal Betting Racket

Cash and gambling paraphernalia seized during the joint operations. Photo courtesy: Singapore Police Force |

In a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), a total of 43 people—41 men and 2 women, aged between 34 and 82 years—were arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal betting racket.

During the joint operation, conducted from June 30, 2024, to July 1, 2024, officers from the SPF Criminal Investigation Department; Police Intelligence Department; Special Operations Command; and Land Divisions carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations island-wide, leading to the arrest of 37 men and two women.

Concurrently, officers from the RMP Criminal Investigation Department carried out raids in Malaysia, leading to the arrest of four Singaporean men.

Cash seized during the island-wide operations. Photo courtesy: Singapore Police Force |

Electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones, and gambling-related paraphernalia were also seized as case exhibits.

Eight men and one woman have been charged in court today for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022. Investigations against the other individuals are ongoing.

Any person convicted for an offence of conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent under Section 18(3)(a) of the Gambling Control Act 2022, shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding SGD 200,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence), concurrent Director of Criminal Investigation Department, Zhang Weihan, said, “The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action, and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

The officer added, “Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling. To counter transnational organised crime, the SPF will work closely with foreign counterparts, such as the RMP, to detect and deter these syndicates who target our citizens.”

Zhang said, “I would like to thank Director, Criminal Investigation Department of RMP, Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain and his officers for their strong support and commitment in tackling transnational organised crime groups who perpetuate crimes in Singapore. The SPF will continue to work with our partners to detect and dismantle criminal syndicates wherever they choose to operate.”