41 Years Later, Canada Officially Acknowledges Khalistani Extremists' Role In 1985 Air India 'Kanishka' Flight Bombing | X @ANI

In a significant development, Canada's premier intelligence agency has explicitly acknowledged the involvement of Khalistani extremists in the 1985 bombing of Air India 'Kanishka' Flight 182, marking one of the clearest official references by a Canadian government body to the perpetrators behind the country's deadliest terrorist attack.

In a statement posted on social media on June 23, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) commemorated the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing and described the attack as being carried out by "Canada-based Khalistani extremists."

"On June 23, 1985, a bomb planted by Canada-based Khalistani extremists destroyed the aircraft, killing everyone on board - most of them Canadians," CSIS said in its message marking the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.

The statement assumes significance amid longstanding concerns raised by India regarding the activities of Khalistani separatist elements operating from Canadian soil. The explicit use of the term "Canada-based Khalistani extremists" by Canada's intelligence agency is a notable acknowledgement.

About The Air India 'Kanishka' Flight 182 Bombing

Air India Flight 182, travelling from Montreal to New Delhi via London, exploded over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985, after a bomb concealed in luggage detonated mid-air. All 329 people on board were killed, including 268 Canadian citizens, most of whom were of Indian origin. 24 Indian nationals were also killed in the bombing, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.

CSIS noted that the tragedy occurred less than a year after the agency's creation and played a pivotal role in shaping Canada's national security framework.

"CSIS was less than a year old at the time, and the tragedy shaped our evolution," the agency said, adding that it has remained committed over the past four decades to protecting Canadians from politically, religiously and ideologically motivated violence.

The bombing remains one of the darkest chapters in Canada's history and continues to be remembered annually by victims' families, survivors' groups and government agencies in both Canada and India.