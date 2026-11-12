4 Shot In Washington DC's Logan Circle Near White House, Schools Put On Lockdown

Four people were shot in Washington DC's Logan Circle neighbourhood early Thursday, triggering a massive police response in an area located around a mile north of the White House.

According to police, the shootings were reported at multiple locations in the neighbourhood. Authorities urged residents and visitors to stay away from the 1500 block of 15th Street, where a large portion of the area was cordoned off. Nearby schools were also placed under lockdown as police personnel blocked surrounding roads.

Federal agents assist police response

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) deployed agents to assist local authorities in responding to the incident. Police were searching for a suspect, with further details about the circumstances of the shootings yet to emerge.

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Ongoing federal security presence

The incident comes amid an ongoing federal security presence in Washington. In August 2025, President Donald Trump ordered federal intervention and deployed hundreds of National Guard personnel to the capital following an attack on a former member of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who was targeted during an attempted carjacking in Logan Circle.

The National Guard deployment continues, with the mission extended through January 2029.