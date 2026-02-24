 4 Killed As Iran Army Helicopter Crashes Into Busy Fruit Market Near Isfahan - VIDEO
An Iranian army helicopter crashed into a fruit and vegetable market in Dorcheh near Isfahan on Tuesday, killing four people, including the pilot and co-pilot. The aircraft was reportedly on a training mission when it went down, sparking a fire. Authorities suspect a technical malfunction and have launched a probe.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
According to reports, the fatal crash took place in Khomeinishahr near the city of Isfahan. Local authorities have confirmed the fatalities.

The deceased include the pilot and co-pilot of the crashed chopper and two market stall workers.

As reported by the Associated Press, the military helicopter crashed in Dorcheh town of Isfahan province, roughly 330 kilometres south of Tehran.

Visuals aired on state television showed wreckage strewn across a marketplace, with thick smoke billowing from the crash site.

According to AP, the helicopter was carrying out a training exercise when it went down. The impact sparked a blaze, which was later brought under control by emergency teams.

Officials have yet to disclose specific details about what led to the crash, though a formal probe is likely to be conducted.

Meanwhile, AFP, citing Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, said the helicopter was operated by the Iranian army’s Air Force and that a “technical malfunction” is suspected to have caused the accident.

The crash is the second aviation mishap reported in Iran in less than a week.

