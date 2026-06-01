4 Killed, 2 Injured In Hanwha Aerospace Factory Explosion In Daejeon; South Korean PM Orders Emergency Response | Video | X

Seoul: Four people were killed and two others injured Monday in an explosion at defence company Hanwha Aerospace's factory in the central city of Daejeon in South Korea, officials have said.

Authorities received a report of the explosion at 10:59 a.m., with authorities working to confirm the exact number of casualties.

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Fire authorities dispatched to the scene were working to put out a blaze at the site, reports Yonhap news agency

Police and fire officials believe the explosion occurred on the first floor of the factory and plan to investigate the exact cause of the incident once the blaze is put out.

The police confirmed four deaths and two injuries in the accident at the plant of Hanwha Aerospace, which is the country's leading aerospace and defence company, according to Xinhua news agency.

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The fire authorities issued a level-1 response at around 11:17 a.m. local time, working to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has ordered the full mobilisation of equipment and personnel for rescue efforts after the explosion at the Hanwha Aerospace factory, officials have said.

Kim issued the order amid concern there could be more casualties in the defence factory accident, reports Yonhap news agency.

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Kim ordered the interior ministry, the fire agency, police and the Daejeon city government to mobilise all available equipment and personnel to put out the fire and rescue victims so as to ensure no additional casualties occur.

The labour ministry, the science ministry, the aerospace agency, and other related ministries and agencies should also provide full cooperation for rescue efforts, Kim said.

Rescue and relief operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)