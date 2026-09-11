3 US Lawmakers Seek Blacklisting Of 3 Indian IT Firms Accused Of Hacking, Espionage | Canva

Three US lawmakers have urged the Trump administration to blacklist three Indian IT firms accused of being linked to hack-for-hire operations and a 'more than fifteen-year' campaign of targeted espionage against US citizens, businesses and lawyers.

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Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Republican Representative Pat Harrigan, have asked the US Commerce Department to add BellTroX, CyberRoot and Sunkissed Organic Farms Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Appin Technology Pvt Ltd, and its subsidiaries to the Entity List. A copy of the formal letter has surfaced on the internet.

If the request is approved, the companies could face restrictions on accessing US-origin software, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity tools. The Entity List is used by Washington to restrict trade with foreign entities considered to pose national security or foreign policy concerns.

Lawmakers Allege Espionage Campaign

In their letter, the lawmakers described the alleged activities as part of a long-running espionage campaign. The three firms have previously been named in media investigations and reports by major technology companies over alleged involvement in the global hack-for-hire industry.

BellTroX and CyberRoot were identified by Reuters in 2022 as prominent players in the cybermercenary sector. The investigation reported that the companies had allegedly been used by Western lawyers and private investigators to spy on rivals during legal and business disputes.

A separate investigation by the news agency in 2023 examined Appin Technology, describing it as an early participant in the hack-for-hire industry. The report alleged that the company evolved from an educational venture into an operation targeting executives, politicians, military officials and wealthy individuals.

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Firms Deny Wrongdoing

The firms have faced scrutiny from other organisations as well. The New Yorker and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism have reported on their alleged links to hacking-for-hire activities. Meta and Google have also published reports linking cyberattacks to the companies. Executives at all three firms have denied wrongdoing and rejected the allegations.

The latest demand by the US lawmakers comes amid growing concerns over the use of commercial hacking services to conduct surveillance and cyberattacks on behalf of private clients. Such operations have drawn increased attention from governments and technology companies over their alleged targeting of individuals and organisations involved in political, legal and commercial disputes.

The Commerce Department will now have to consider the lawmakers’ request. If the firms are added to the Entity List, the move could majorly limit their ability to obtain US technology and access certain American digital infrastructure.