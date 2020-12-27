3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley in US; suspect in custody

Rockford police Chief Dan O'Shea confirmed that three people were killed, and three people were injured in the shooting.

According to a report by NDTV, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said that it's still an ongoing investigation. "We do have three individuals that are confirmed deceased," Dan O'Shea said in a press conference outside the building.

O'Shea further said that three other people had been injured from the gunfire and were being treated at local hospitals.

One person has been taken into custody by the local police who believe that the shooting was 'random'. "A person of interest was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons. Earlier reports said that police had responded to what they called an active shooter situation.

(With inputs from ANI and Associated Press)