 27 Missing After Passenger Boat Sinks In Rough Seas In Eastern Indonesia
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27 Missing After Passenger Boat Sinks In Rough Seas In Eastern Indonesia

Rescue teams raced to find 27 people missing after passenger boat Nazila 05 sank in rough seas near Indonesia’s North Maluku province, reports said. The vessel left Taliabu Island for Kema village on Sunday evening. Official Muhammad Rizal said high waves broke its bow before it sank about 30 minutes after the captain’s distress call.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
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27 Missing After Passenger Boat Sinks In Rough Seas In Eastern Indonesia | Representational Image

Palu: Rescue teams raced to find 27 people missing after a passenger boat sank in rough seas on Monday on its way to a remote village in eastern Indonesia.

The boat, Nazila 05, which was carrying 27 passengers and crew members, departed North Maluku province's Taliabu Island bound for Kema, a coastal village in the province just after dusk on Sunday, said Muhammad Rizal, who heads the search and rescue office in Central Sulawesi's Palu city.

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He said the incident was first reported to authorities on Monday morning by the ship's owner, Rifani Samatia, after the Nazila 05's captain contacted him to report that the vessel's bow had broken after hit by high waves during rough weather. About 30 minutes later, the captain reported that the vessel had sunk.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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