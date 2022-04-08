26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 years in jail by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court

26/11 mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 31 years in jail by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court on Friday in two cases, local media reported.

The anti-terrorism court imposed a fine of Rs 340,000 on the dreaded terrorist. Besides, the court has also ordered to confiscate all his property.

In the first case, Saeed was sentenced to 16 and a half years in jail, while he was sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison in another case.

Reportedly, a mosque and madrassa that Hafiz Saeed allegedly built will also be taken over.

In 2020, he was sentenced to over 15 years in jail by an anti-terror court in one of the several terror financing cases against him.

The 70-year-old is an UN-designated terrorist, and has a $10 million bounty on his head from the United States.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:33 PM IST