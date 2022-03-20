228 civilians killed in Kyiv since invasion began, says Ukraine

A total of 228 people have been killed in Kyiv city since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The Kyiv City State Administration wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"228 people, including 4 children, have been killed in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russian troops," the report says.

In addition, 912 people, including 16 children, were injured.

These figures could not be independently verified.

The police added on Saturday that the bombing caused the destruction of residential buildings and an administrative building, noting that it will continue to work to help the residents affected by the bombing.

Meanwhile, in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the mayor said that there were intense street battles in the city centre hampering efforts to rescue the hundreds of people still trapped in the basement of a bombed theatre. Russian forces have encircled the southern port city, which has faced days of heavy bombardment

He also said that several thousand residents from the besieged city have been sent to Russia.

The latest satellite imagery from Ukraine's Mariupol show the significant damage caused in the airstrike on the Drama Theatre.

The image released by Maxar show significant damage in and around the building. The building was attacked on Thursday when it was housing thousands of refugees. Ukraine has accused Russia of the airstrike, though Moscow has denied the attack.

The bomb shelter under the theatre survived the impact and no person was killed in the attack, the city authorities said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launching of military operations on Ukraine, on the morning of February 24.

European, Western and American countries imposed huge economic sanctions on Russia. The sanctions also targeted Moscow’s leaders, led by President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The UN's human rights office says at least 847 civilians, including 64 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, mostly by shelling and airstrikes. But it says the true total is likely to be much higher.

More than 3.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine across the western border, and around two million more are displaced within the country, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:29 AM IST