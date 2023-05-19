20th May 1948, Vasco da Gama arrived in India; know about his journey in search of our nation

On May 20, 1498, Vasco da Gama, a Portuguese explorer, arrived in Kozhikode, Kerala, marking the first European voyage to India by sea. This achievement is credited with the discovery of the sea route to India. Prior to da Gama's journey, various attempts had been made to find a direct trade route to India, a land known for its valuable spices and riches.

European demand for Indian goods, particularly spices, was high. These sought-after commodities could serve as preservatives during Europe's harsh winters. Most trade with India occurred either through the costly land route or via Arab merchants who transported the goods to Venetians, who then distributed them throughout Europe. However, the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans in 1453 greatly impacted the trade of Venice and Genoa.

King Manuel I of Portugal authorized da Gama's expedition and appointed him as the leader and captain of the fleet. The voyage consisted of four ships and 170 men, with da Gama commanding the São Gabriel. Departing from Lisbon on July 8, 1497, the fleet sailed around Africa, encountering challenges such as scurvy and difficult conditions.

During the journey, da Gama's crew made contact with tribesmen near the southern tip of Africa and received assistance from an Indian individual in Kenya who provided directions and information about the monsoons. On May 20, 1498, da Gama reached Kappad, near Kozhikode, where he was received with hospitality. However, the Zamorin (Samuthiri Raja) of Calicut was unimpressed by the gifts brought by da Gama and the absence of gold or silver.

Despite their initial welcome, the Portuguese were unable to establish a commercial treaty with the Zamorin due to da Gama's refusal to pay customs duties. They departed India in August 1498, returning to Lisbon in July 1499 with only two ships and a significantly diminished crew. Da Gama was celebrated as a hero and the expedition brought back valuable cargo worth over 60 times its cost.

This voyage paved the way for future Portuguese expeditions to India, ultimately leading to their colonization of parts of the subcontinent. Goa, their largest colony, remained under Portuguese rule for over 450 years until the Indian army liberated it in 1961. The discovery of the sea route to India is considered a pivotal moment in the Age of Discovery, heralding the European colonization of India, which later transitioned to British dominance.