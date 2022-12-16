e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld2 dead, dozens trapped in Malaysian landslide

2 dead, dozens trapped in Malaysian landslide

Firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3:00 am after receiving a distress call at 2:24 am local time, according to Malaysian national news agency Bernama.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
2 dead, dozens trapped in Malaysian landslide |
Follow us on

Kuala Lumpur: At least two people have been killed and dozens are trapped in a landslide that happened in Malaysia's Selangor state at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Friday, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

The landslide occurred at a popular campsite in the area, department head Norazam Khamis was quoted by local media as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3:00 am after receiving a distress call at 2:24 am local time, according to Malaysian national news agency Bernama.

Norazam said 37 people have been rescued, and search and rescue efforts are underway for the remaining people believed to be still trapped in the area, with at least 12 teams searching for survivors.

Earlier, it was estimated that 100 victims were possibly trapped under the rubble.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

"Criticizing fine, but...": Elon Musk as Twitter bans journalists' accounts

'Don't read Quran or pray, just celebrate and not mourn my death': Iranian man records last words...

'Don't read Quran or pray, just celebrate and not mourn my death': Iranian man records last words...

2 dead, dozens trapped in Malaysian landslide

2 dead, dozens trapped in Malaysian landslide

Thai Princess falls unconscious due to heart condition, hospitalised

Thai Princess falls unconscious due to heart condition, hospitalised

Boston Tea Party, an event that led the American Revolution

Boston Tea Party, an event that led the American Revolution