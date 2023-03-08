2 Americans dead, another 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping | Screengrab

Two Americans returned to the United States on Tuesday after escaping a deadly kidnapping in Mexico, and they were transferred to a Texas hospital for treatment.

Another two Americans were killed.

The two Americans were turned over to US authorities at the international bridge in Brownsville, Texas, according to Irving Barrios, Tamaulipas state's top prosecutor.

According to the Brownsville Herald, they were then escorted to Valley Regional Medical Center by an FBI agent.

A hospital representative directed all inquiries to the FBI. Two Americans were killed and two others were discovered alive in a rural location near the Gulf coast after a violent shootout and abduction filmed on tape during a road trip to Mexico for a tummy tuck surgery, officials said Tuesday.

It was unclear whether the two bodies will also be returned to the United States. Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal did not offer specifics on the extent of the wounded person's injuries when he announced the Americans' discovery.

Caught amid fighting between rival cartel groups

Shortly after entering Mexico, the four were caught amid fighting between rival cartel groups in the city.

Footage and images obtained during and immediately following the kidnapping show the Americans' white minivan parked next to another car, with at least one bullet hole in the driver's side window.

According to a witness, the two automobiles collided. Several men in tactical gear and assault rifles arrived in another vehicle almost instantly to surround the site.

The gunmen led one of the Americans into the bed of a white pickup truck before dragging and loading the other three.

Terror in Matamoros

Drivers were terrified and sat silently in their automobiles, hoping not to attract their attention. Two of the victims did not appear to be moving.

A Mexican woman was also killed in the crossfire on Friday, according to officials.

The shootings characterise the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel who often fight among themselves.

