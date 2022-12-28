1982 postage stamp Bob Marley: A symbol of Jamaican culture and identity

Bob Marley | Twitter

On December 28, 1982, Jamaica issued the Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley postage stamp to honour the late musician.

He is considered one of the most influential musicians of all time and credited with popularising reggae music around the world, as well as serving as a symbol of Jamaican culture and identity.

Bob Marley, was a Jamaican singer-songwriter, musician and guitarist who achieved international fame and acclaim, blending mostly reggae, ska and rocksteady in his compositions.

Starting out in 1963 with the group The Wailers, he forged a distinctive songwriting and vocal style that would later resonate with audiences worldwide.

After the Wailers disbanded in 1974, Marley pursued a solo career upon his relocation to England that culminated in the release of the album Exodus in 1977, which established his worldwide reputation and produced his status as one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, with sales of more than 75 million records.

Exodus stayed on the British album charts for 56 consecutive weeks. It included four UK hit singles: 'Exodus', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Jamming', and 'One Love'. In 1978 he released the album Kaya, which included the hit singles 'Is This Love' and 'Satisfy My Soul'.

Marley died on 11 May 1981 in Miami at age 36, after being diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma.